Walmart employee arrested after allegedly stealing thousands in Visa gift cards from Baton Rouge store

BATON ROUGE — A Walmart employee was arrested after he stole $2,500 worth of gift cards, East Baton Rouge Parish deputies said.

Deputies said that 18-year-old Morris Grayer was loading money onto Visa gift cards starting on Jan. 9 while he worked at the register of the Walmart on Sullivan Road. According to an affidavit, Grayer did this more than 18 times, typically loading each card with $100.

On Jan. 30, deputies said that Walmart Asset Protection contacted them about the theft. Deputies said that Grayer was in the back office of the store with the manager. After he learned he was under investigation for theft, Grayer ran, trying to leave the store via the grocery store exit, deputies said.

Deputies threatened to tase Grayer as he ran before getting into a rental car and driving away.

Grayer was eventually arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Monday. He was charged with theft, resisting arrest and flight from an officer charges.