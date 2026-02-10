73°
20-year-old killed in accidental shooting at Perkins Rowe parking garage

13 hours 36 minutes 42 seconds ago Monday, February 09 2026 Feb 9, 2026 February 09, 2026 9:55 PM February 09, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

ST. GEORGE - A 20-year-old was killed in an accidental shooting in a Perkins Rowe parking garage on Monday evening. 

According to East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. in the second floor of the garage behind the Cinemark movie theatre. 

Deputies said Caleb Carter was shot and died. His friend, 20-year-old Chad Howard, told deputies that he accidentally shot Carter. 

Law enforcement found the gun, which had previously been reported stolen, was thrown into another level of the parking garage after the shooting. 

Deputies booked Howard for negligent homicide, possession of stolen things and obstruction of justice. 

