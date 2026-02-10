Hammond Police searching for 23-year-old who went missing in December

HAMMOND — Hammond Police are searching for a missing 23-year-old last seen in December.

Lawrence Chandler was last seen at 1325 Estate Circle. He is approximately 6’3” and 400 lbs. with black hair.

If anyone has any information on Chandler’s whereabouts, they are asked to call the Hammond Police Department at 985-277-5701.

Police did not say whether they suspect foul play in Chandler's absence.