Two killed in drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - A feud between "violent groups" led to a deadly drive-by near the Mall of Louisiana Friday afternoon, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Police swarmed the intersection of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Picardy Avenue around 1:30p p.m. after an unidentified shooter opened fire on another vehicle near the entrance of the mall parking lot.

Four people were inside the targeted vehicle at the time. Two of them died at the scene, and the other two were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the attackers left their own bullet-ridden car behind and were picked up in a separate getaway vehicle.

"We believe they planned this," BRPD spokesperson L'Jean McKneely said.

One witness said he was leaving the mall as the shooting unfolded when he saw people running to their cars.

"We thought it was safe," he said. "It shouldn't be where you have to witness something like this on a day you're just trying to get out and go shopping."

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's office released the following statement Friday afternoon.

"Today, we have seen yet another troubling episode of gun violence shake the core of our community with a shooting along Bluebonnet Blvd. this afternoon. This violence affects the lives of everyone within our parish.

Please know Chief Paul and our Baton Rouge Police Officers are actively investigating the situation. This violence was not random, and BRPD is working to apprehend the perpetrators as quickly as possible. These acts of violence will not be tolerated.

I am asking the residents of East Baton Rouge Parish to keep the victims of today’s violence in your prayers.

Also, be aware traffic in this area is being diverted and it's best avoid the area if possible.

While we work to bring justice to the victims, we must understand that we cannot be controlled by fear. We must work together to identify those committing criminal activity and instill accountability, to create a safer community for everyone. Baton Rouge residents deserve to live in a community of peace. I am confident as we band together, we as a community can overcome these challenges for a better future."