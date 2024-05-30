Two juveniles arrested for attempted murder, vehicle burglary of Zachary woman on Tuesday

ZACHARY — Two juveniles were arrested Thursday in the attempted vehicle burglary and attempted second-degree murder of a Zachary woman that took place early Tuesday morning.

A woman was reportedly shot multiple times after she confronted a suspected burglar early Tuesday morning. Zachary Police Chief Darryl Lawrence said two women saw the man pulling on a car door handle at their neighbor’s home on East Central Avenue near Church Street around 3 a.m. One of the women confronted the man, police said.

After she confronted the attempted burglar, the woman was shot multiple times. She sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital, police said.

Zachary Police booked the two juvenile suspects on the attempted vehicle burglary and attempted second-degree murder charges, as well as illegal possession of stolen things, theft of a motor vehicle and illegal use of a weapon.

One of the two juveniles, 17, was brought to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. The other juvenile was taken to the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center.