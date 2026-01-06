BRPD arrest man accused of stealing woman's debit card from gas station, spending $1,700

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police officers arrested a Metairie man after he allegedly charged $1,700 on a stolen debit card after finding it at a Port Allen gas station.

Miguel Scott, 18, is accused of theft, as well as 15 counts of access device fraud, after a woman reported that her card had been stolen on July 12, 2025. Police note that both Scott and his brother found the debit card on top of a gas pump.

According to police, Scott used the card for several transactions, including renting a room at Wood Springs Suites along Airline Highway in Baton Rouge. Scott and his brother's names were both listed on the room, police noted.

On Dec. 30, 2025, Scott was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.