Two vehicles involved in Tuesday morning crash along La. 43 in Livingston Parish during heavy fog

2 hours 19 minutes 5 seconds ago Tuesday, January 06 2026 Jan 6, 2026 January 06, 2026 7:27 AM January 06, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo Credit: Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office

LIVINGSTON — Two vehicles, including a logging truck, were involved in a Tuesday morning crash along La. 43 in Livingston Parish. 

According to deputies, the crash, which happened north of La. 442, was caused by heavy fog. 

No injuries were reported, but first responders were on scene, officials added.

