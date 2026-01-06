69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Ponchatoula Police arrest man accused of Murray Road drive-by shooting

Tuesday, January 06 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

PONCHATOULA — Ponchatoula Police have arrested a man allegedly involved in a Murray Road drive-by shooting.

According to officials, the Ponchatoula Police Department responded to the drive-by shooting around 5 a.m. on Monday. No one was hurt in the shooting.

Carzell Brown, 27, was quickly identified as a suspect and taken into custody. Following this, police "discovered a possible location where Brown hid the firearm used in the shooting." The firearm was later recovered after a court-authorized search. 

Brown was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on assault by drive-by shooting, aggravated criminal damage to property and violation of protective order charges. 

