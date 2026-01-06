69°
Latest Weather Blog
Ponchatoula Police arrest man accused of Murray Road drive-by shooting
PONCHATOULA — Ponchatoula Police have arrested a man allegedly involved in a Murray Road drive-by shooting.
According to officials, the Ponchatoula Police Department responded to the drive-by shooting around 5 a.m. on Monday. No one was hurt in the shooting.
Carzell Brown, 27, was quickly identified as a suspect and taken into custody. Following this, police "discovered a possible location where Brown hid the firearm used in the shooting." The firearm was later recovered after a court-authorized search.
Brown was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on assault by drive-by shooting, aggravated criminal damage to property and violation of protective order charges.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU gymnastics kicking off 2026 season on WBRZ this weekend at Sprouts...
-
Vacant Congress Boulevard apartment catches fire; BRFD investigating as arson
-
Woman arrested for bringing contraband into Dixon Correctional while visiting
-
Silver alert issued for missing 73-year-old Rodessa man
-
Tyner Creek Bridge to be replaced, expected to be closed through September