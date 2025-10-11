63°
Latest Weather Blog
Two injured in shooting at Highland Road, Dalrymple Drive; areas around LSU's campus closed
BATON ROUGE - Two people were injured in a shooting on Highland Road and Dalrymple Drive, leading to parts of LSU's campus being closed as officials investigate.
Officials were dispatched around 8:30 p.m. Emergency officials said they took two people to the hospital. No information was given regarding their conditions.
Trending News
The area around the LSU Law Center is closed. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Habitat for Humanity's Women Build constructs home for Baton Rouge grandmother
-
Gonzales residents enjoy fall festivities with senior citizens
-
Domestic violence awareness and prevention march takes place in honor of Gonzales...
-
Election day takes place across the state
-
Two teenagers arrested for murder, armed robbery after shooting that left a...