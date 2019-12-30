52°
Two injured in separate shootings at same location

2 hours 53 minutes 54 seconds ago Monday, December 30 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE -- Two people were injured in an afternoon shooting Monday.

Initial information was that a car crashed near the intersection of North 38th Street and Winbourne Avenue after a shooting about 3 p.m., authorities said.

Two people were taken to a hospital.

Though investigators initially thought the victims were hurt in the same shooting, authorities now say they were hurt in separate incidents.

Authorities said both victims had non-life-threatening injuries. 

