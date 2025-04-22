71°
Two injured after shooting on Nicholson Drive
BATON ROUGE - Two people were injured in a shooting on Nicholson Drive, officials said.
The shooting happened at the 2500 block of Nicholson Drive. Officials said one person was taken to the hospital in stable condition and the other went to the hospital by themself.
Baton Rouge Police officials say they are investigating.
