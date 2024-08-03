82°
Latest Weather Blog
Two hurt after vehicle overturns on Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE- Authorities are responding to an accident that occurred Wednesday evening.
The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. near Airline Highway and Beechwood Drive.
Sources say a vehicle overturned. Two people were transported with non-life-threatening injuries.
Trending News
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
State Police issue missing child advisory for 8 year old girl last...
-
LSU football starts fall camp off right
-
Iberville Parish teachers hoping Grosse Tete bridge closure won't affect students' education
-
Prairieville woman accused of having sex with teen, sending 'lewd images and...
-
Port Allen man arrested for allegedly raping juvenile