Two hurt after vehicle overturns on Airline Highway

6 years 6 months 3 weeks ago Wednesday, January 10 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Authorities are responding to an accident that occurred Wednesday evening.

The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. near Airline Highway and Beechwood Drive.

Sources say a vehicle overturned. Two people were transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

