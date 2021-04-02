55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Two hurt after car flips on River Road

Friday, April 02 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Rachel Mipro

BATON ROUGE - Paramedics responded to a car crash on River Road Friday afternoon.  

The wreck was reported around 3:30 p.m. near the near Lake Beau Pre neighborhood. Authorities said the car flipped over with two people inside.

Witnesses said the driver was speeding around a curve in the road when they lost control of the car.

According to authorities, the two were taken to a hospital, one in critical condition. The condition of the second victim is currently unknown.

