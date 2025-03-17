75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two former LSU Tigers sign historic NFL contracts

1 hour 35 minutes 45 seconds ago Monday, March 17 2025 Mar 17, 2025 March 17, 2025 2:29 PM March 17, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

BATON ROUGE - Two former LSU football superstars have made history with new NFL contracts. Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley are now the highest-paid players in the history of their respective positions. 

Chase received a four-year contract for $161 million with a $112 million guaranteed. Not only does that make him the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history, but it also makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. 

Stingley signed a three-year $90 million contract that includes $89 million guaranteed. The deal surpasses the $25 million annual deal that Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn signed last week.

Trending News

Chase and Stingley were teammates when LSU won the National Championship during the 2019 season. Since then, former Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow, wide receiver Justin Jefferson, Chase and Stingley have all inked second contracts in the NFL for a total of $666 million.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days