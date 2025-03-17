Two former LSU Tigers sign historic NFL contracts

BATON ROUGE - Two former LSU football superstars have made history with new NFL contracts. Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley are now the highest-paid players in the history of their respective positions.

Chase received a four-year contract for $161 million with a $112 million guaranteed. Not only does that make him the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history, but it also makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Stingley signed a three-year $90 million contract that includes $89 million guaranteed. The deal surpasses the $25 million annual deal that Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn signed last week.

The 2019 LSU football team continues to deliver: pic.twitter.com/0dK4GLiNmE — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2025

Chase and Stingley were teammates when LSU won the National Championship during the 2019 season. Since then, former Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow, wide receiver Justin Jefferson, Chase and Stingley have all inked second contracts in the NFL for a total of $666 million.