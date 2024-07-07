Two finalists left in EBR superintendent search, teacher concerned with school board's motives

BATON ROUGE - It's down to two finalists, Kevin George and Andrea Zayas, for the new East Baton Rouge Parish School System superintendent.

After multiple comments under the school board's social media posts, it's no secret that some people wanted the job to go to Interim Superintendent Adam Smith. He made it into the final five, but was left out when the group was whittled down to three.

An East Baton Rouge school teacher, who wants to remain anonymous because he fears retaliation, says he feels the school board is not listening to the community's concerns.

"The school board has already made up their mind and then the taxpayer, and the teachers and students just have to go along with whatever they decide,” he said. "It doesn't feel like we really have a voice."

Superintendent candidate Krish Mohip withdrew his application on Saturday, saying he's opting to take another job.

Monday, the two finalists will be questioned by a superintendent search panel. There will be a public meet and greet for parents, principals, teachers and business leaders.

"I encourage them to ask tough questions of the people who are going to be there, because we need to know who they are. We need to know if they have our best interest at heart or if they're just another political appointee."

The public meet and greet will start at 4:30 p.m. Monday at the Professional Development Center. Afterward, the East Baton Rouge Federation of Teachers will be voicing their concerns in front of the school board office.

The new superintendent will be picked by the school board July 11.