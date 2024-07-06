89°
Mohip withdraws superintendent bid, leaving two candidates vying for top spot
BATON ROUGE - Superintendent candidate Krish Mohip has withdrawn his application to lead the East Baton Rouge Parish School System, leaving two finalists.
Mohip, chief education officer for the Illinois State Board of Education, said he would be dropping out to take another job on Saturday morning.
Finalists Kevin George and Andrea Zayas will be questioned by a superintendent search panel on Monday organized by SSA Consultants. The pair will be questioned individually by local business leaders and school board members.
George is the director of the LSU Lab School and was superintendent of St. John the Baptist Parish schools for six years. Zayas was previously the chief academic officer of Boston Public Schools.
