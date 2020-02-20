Two Diamond Princess passengers die from COVID-19

Diamond Princess Cruise Ship Photo: Kim Kyung Hoon

Two passengers who were aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship have succumb to coronavirus.

Both were in their 80s with underlying health conditions.

According to the BBC, they were being treated in hospitals after being taken off the previously quarantined ship.

The male victims was 87 and the female victim was 84.

Though they have not been publicly named, officilas say the man was from Kanagawa of Tokyo and suffered from bronchial asthma and the woman died from pneumonia that was believed to be caused by COVID-19.

Japan's Health Minister, Katsunobu Kato, said both had been sent to medical facilities last week after showing symptoms.

At least 621 people on the Diamond Princess tested positive for the virus, named COVID-19, the biggest cluster outside China.

The virus, which oringiated in China's Hubei province in 2019, causes pneumonia-like symptoms.

At this point, there have been a total of 2,118 deaths and nearly 75,000 confirmed infections recorded in mainland China.