Two deadly explosions rock Uganda's capital city

By: Paula Jones

KAMPALA, Uganda - At least two people were reportedly killed early Tuesday in Uganda's capital city when two explosions occurred within 30 minutes of each other.

According to CNN, both bombs exploded in Kampala, one around 10 a.m. (local time) very close to the Ugandan parliament, which was shortly thereafter evacuated, and the other near the central police station.

The cause of the explosions was not immediately clear and no group has claimed responsibility.

A spokesperson at the Uganda Red Cross, said the organization would release information about the blasts later.

Ugandan state minister Kabbyanga Godfrey Baluku Kiime confirmed the explosion on Twitter, posting, "There has been a bomb blast at the headquarters of [the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology and National Guidance]. All of us are safe. A few colleagues were hurt by flying window glasses and debris."

Images on social media showed several people lying on the streets near the entrance of Central Police Station and Kampala's High Court.

Local news outlets are reporting that at least two deaths have been tied to the blasts, and the health ministry says at least 24 people are being treated in an area hospital.

Tuesday's explosions were preceded by an October blast in Kampala killed at least one person and injured several others. That bomb, packed with shrapnel, killed a 20-year-old waitress at a restaurant.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for that blast.

According to the Jerusalem Post, Ugandan soldiers are fighting al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab rebels in Somalia as part of an African Union peacekeeping force and Al Shabaab has orchestrated several deadly bombings in Uganda.
In addition to the aforementioned shrapnel bomb that claimed the life of a waitress, Ugandan police confirmed a second October attack involving a suicide bomber who detonated the device on a bus, killing himself and injuring others.

