Two dead, six others injured after boat crash, search and rescue on Tickfaw River

TICKFAW - Two people are dead after a boat crash and search and rescue on the Tickfaw River, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

According to LPSO, two-vessel collision took place in the Tickfaw River near Kings Point at 12 a.m. Sunday. Officials found a heavily damaged 25-foot pontoon boat and a capsized 25-foot Sea Fox boat.

A 27-year-old female was trapped under the capsized vessel. An agent and Good Samaritan recovered her, but she was pronounced dead after being transported to North Oaks Hospital.

LDWF agents along with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Springfield Fire Department then began searching for a 36-year-old male that was the operator of the pontoon boat. The body of the male was recovered from the Tickfaw River around 12:45 p.m. on July 28.

Additionally, six total people were taken to North Oaks Hospital with serious injuries, although they are considered non-life threatening.