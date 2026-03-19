One Tank Trips: Sommerview Farms

ST. GABRIEL — Brittany DeSalvo Fremin's childhood dream of riding horses has grown into a place where others can share the joy of horseback riding. Sommerview Farm in Iberville Parish offers riders of all ages a chance to saddle up, learn, and make lasting memories.

Fremin’s passion began at 8 years old.

“I was at a swim meet, and I didn’t jump in the pool,” she said. “I walked over to my mom, and I said, ‘Mom, I don’t want to do anything else. I just want to ride horses.’ They backed me.”

With support from her parents, Fremin began building the farm from the ground up.

“We started with one stall,” she said. “My dad built this, and it just grew because we wanted camaraderie.”

Over time, the farm expanded from a personal passion into a community space.

“When you get into the competition, how it gets a little ugly… that’s not this,” Fremin said. “This is just to be happy! It’s a happy place!”

Sommerview Farm now offers lessons, camps and riding experiences for beginners and experienced riders alike. The focus isn’t just on competition, but on building confidence and trust between horse and rider.

From helmets to saddles, every rider at Sommerview Farm is welcomed into a community where learning and fun go hand in hand.

“It’s the little barn that could! Fremin said.

For visitors looking to experience Louisiana from a new perspective, Sommerview Farm is a reminder that sometimes the best way to enjoy the state is to saddle up and enjoy the ride.