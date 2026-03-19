72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ascension Parish man who barricaded himself inside Gonzales home arrested

1 hour 41 minutes 49 seconds ago Thursday, March 19 2026 Mar 19, 2026 March 19, 2026 6:17 PM March 19, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES — A man who barricaded himself inside a home in a Gonzales neighborhood Thursday was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff. 

Special units responded to a person who barricaded themselves in their home around 12 p.m., the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said. 

APSO said Keenan Brown barricaded himself in a home along Dutchtown Crossing and has warrants for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, criminal trespassing and a fugitive warrant in Tarrant County, Texas. 

A negotiation team was on the scene, and photos show what appear to be the Crisis Response Team and several more APSO units.

Trending News

The suspect was taken into custody around 3:30 p.m. APSO says there was no imminent threat to the community. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days