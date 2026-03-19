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Ascension Parish man who barricaded himself inside Gonzales home arrested
GONZALES — A man who barricaded himself inside a home in a Gonzales neighborhood Thursday was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff.
Special units responded to a person who barricaded themselves in their home around 12 p.m., the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said.
APSO said Keenan Brown barricaded himself in a home along Dutchtown Crossing and has warrants for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, criminal trespassing and a fugitive warrant in Tarrant County, Texas.
A negotiation team was on the scene, and photos show what appear to be the Crisis Response Team and several more APSO units.
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The suspect was taken into custody around 3:30 p.m. APSO says there was no imminent threat to the community.
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