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Gonzales city leaders unveil memorial for 6-year-old organ donor who died in 2017 car wreck

2 hours 14 minutes 28 seconds ago Thursday, March 19 2026 Mar 19, 2026 March 19, 2026 5:43 PM March 19, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - Gonzales city leaders and family members of Ave Grace Branstetter gathered on Thursday to unveil a new memorial dedicated to the six-year-old who lost her life in a 2017 car wreck. 

Ava Grace was an organ donor and gave organs to three people before she passed. 

"Not only are we keeping her lovely memory alive, but we are also celebrating the lives of those who were saved through organ donation," the City of Gonzales said. 

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The memorial is located in Jambalaya Park. 

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