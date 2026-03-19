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BRPD looking for woman who allegedly dragged person from vehicle
BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a woman who allegedly dragged another person down a road while holding onto them from her car.
An arrest warrant for 24-year-old Daishanay Williams says she met the two victims at the Woodlawn Acres BREC Park around 1:45 p.m.
Documents say Williams was waving a gun, saying, "I'm going to kill all y'all," before getting in a physical fight with one of the victims. The warrant says the other victim tried to intervene and was grabbed by Williams as she was driving out of the parking lot.
Williams allegedly dragged the victim "approximately the distance of five houses" before the victim passed out.
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The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for Williams, who is wanted for battery of a dating partner, aggravated assault and aggravated second-degree battery.
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