Pierre Part elementary teacher's home destroyed in fire

PIERRE PART — A family of four was displaced after a fire along Bayou Drive in Pierre Part.

The Pierre Part Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday and found a building entirely overtaken by flames. The home was destroyed, a spokesperson for the fire department said on Facebook.

Both adults and children were able to escape the house safely, but they lost everything.

One of the occupants was a Pierre Part Elementary School teacher, Valerie Hebert.

The school said Hebert and her kids are in need of clothes and basic necessities, which can be dropped off at the school office.

Mrs. Valerie and Grace are in need of clothes:

- XL bottoms, Size 16 jeans

- Large tops, Size 16 jeans

- Size 8.5-9 shoe

Jace wears:

- youth medium clothes

- Size 5 shoe