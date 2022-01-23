Two dead after head-on collision on US 167 in Vermilion Parish

VERMILLION PARISH - A wrong-way driver caused a head-on crash Saturday night and killed two people.

State Police said 18-year-old Ramsie Baumgardner was killed by 31-year-old Brandon Isaac, who was driving the wrong way down Highway 167 near Lurby Road.

Crash investigators said Isaac's Chrysler 3000 smashed into the front of Baumgardner's Kia Optima around 9:30 p.m.

Troopers said both Baumgardner and Isaac were wearing their seatbelts but died in a hospital after the accident.

Authorities took toxicology samples from both drivers.

No more information was immediately available.