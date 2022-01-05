50°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two children killed in Opelousas house fire

1 hour 21 minutes 49 seconds ago Wednesday, January 05 2022 Jan 5, 2022 January 05, 2022 6:01 AM January 05, 2022 in News
Source: KATC
By: Paula Jones

OPELOUSAS- Two boys were killed in a fire Wednesday, KATC reports.

The news outlet says the fire occurred at a residence on the 1900 block of Jake Drive in Opelousas.

Fire Chief Charles Mason of The Opelousas Fire Department confirmed that the deadly blaze took the lives of an 11-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy.

He added that the fire was reported around 1:22 a.m. and firefighters arrived at 1:26 a.m. 

First responders said they found the home fully engulfed in flames.

Four occupants were able to escape, but the bodies of two children were discovered in the home.

Trending News

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days