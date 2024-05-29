Latest Weather Blog
Two charged with armed robbery, murder in pair of East Feliciana killings last month
ETHEL - Two men are facing a slew of charges, including armed robbery and arson, after investigators tied them to two killings in East Feliciana last month.
Officials say Deandre Galmon and Herbert Collins have both been arrested in the fire that occurred on West Lakeshore Drive in Ethel on April 24.
Investigators believe both men are responsible for murdering a man whose body was found inside the trailer and setting the home on fire. They're also accused of shooting a second person who was found wounded nearby.
In addition to the trailer fire, the pair is also accused of killing Teyhones Elliot, who was found dead in a ditch April 29. It's believed the two also set Elliot's car on fire just days earlier.
Galmon was arrested in Tennessee last week and transferred to the East Feliciana Parish jail on May 4. Authorities said Collins was arrested April 30, with an additional murder count added to his charges this week.
Both have been booked with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of armed robbery and one count each of simple arson, aggravated arson and obstruction of justice.
