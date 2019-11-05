Two brothers charged with murder in fatal shooting

Harold Slater (l), Willie Slater (r) Photo: The New Orleans Advocate

GRETNA – Two brothers are behind bars for murder charges following a shooting that took one man’s life.

According to the New Orleans Advocate, Harold Slater, 32, and Willie Slater, 37, were arrested Sunday and booked with second-degree murder. Authorities say the two are responsible for the death of 32-year-old Walter Wilson, who was shot multiple times.

Though officials with the Gretna Police Department did not go into detail regarding the circumstances that led to the fatal shooting they said it began with a dispute about “drugs and a woman.”

The shooting occurred in an apartment complex just across the street from Gretna Middle School and Shirley T. Johnson/Gretna Park Elementary School.

The two brothers were held without bail on Monday, at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.