Two boats crash during championship race in Key West
KEY WEST, Fla.- During the 37 annual Key West Championships on Friday two boats crashed.
According to Super Boat International, the boats involved were CT Marine #18 and CMS #3. The driver and throttleman of both boats reported being ok.
