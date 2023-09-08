79°
Two boats crash during championship race in Key West

5 years 9 months 3 weeks ago Monday, November 13 2017 Nov 13, 2017 November 13, 2017 10:18 AM November 13, 2017 in News
KEY WEST, Fla.- During the 37 annual Key West Championships on Friday two boats crashed.

According to Super Boat International, the boats involved were CT Marine #18 and CMS #3. The driver and throttleman of both boats reported being ok.

