Two arrested for child sexual exploitation in St. Tammany, Jefferson parishes

Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

SLIDELL - Two people were arrested for child sexual exploitation in St. Tammany and Jefferson parishes, according to Louisiana State Police.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of 35-year-old Uri Parra Gonzalez of Slidell and 31-year-old Gregory Wright of Belle Chasse. Each individual was charged with indecent behavior with juveniles and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

The investigation was done by the Louisiana State Police Special Victim’s Unit, the FBI, the Madisonville Police Department, and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Gonzalez was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail, and Wright was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center. The investigation is ongoing. 

