Two arrested after Geismar shooting that left teen dead on Fourth of July

GEISMAR — Ascension Parish deputies said Monday that they arrested two people accused in the killing an 18-year-old on July 4 in Geismar.

Jadon Sterling, 17, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder after the killing of Justin Scott. Jeremiah Brown, 20, was also arrested and charged with principal to second-degree murder after allegedly acting as a getaway driver after the killing at a Dave Miller Road home.

Deputies said that they responded to the shooting around 10 p.m. to find Scott suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was brought to the hospital where he later died.

An investigation revealed that Scott and Sterling were at the home during a gathering when the two got into a fight before exchanging gunfire.

Sterling was struck by a bullet and taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. He was arrested after being discharged.

Brown turned himself in after being identified as Sterling's accomplice.

Brown was booked on a $250,000 bond, while Sterling remains behind bars, held without bond.