Two alleged drug dealers arrested with 48 bags of cocaine, $20K in cash

BATON ROUGE — Two alleged drug dealers were arrested with drugs, a firearm and cash following a weeks-long narcotics investigation.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said 52-year-old Blanco Noriega and 34-year-old Javier Garcia had been under surveillance for weeks before their arrest Sept. 24.

BRPD searched a home on Goodwood Drive related to the pair and found the following items:

- 48 baggies containing more than 41 grams of cocaine

- RG 31 revolver .38 caliber

- $21,474.00 in cash

Noriega and Garcia were arrested for possession with intent to distribute cocaine.