Two accused of locking child in feces-riddled room

BATON ROUGE – Police accused a Baton Rouge couple for child cruelty after officers said they found a child locked in a room covered with bugs and feces Wednesday.

Baton Rouge Police charged 36-year-old Kimberly Hall and 36-year-old Robert Martin with cruelty to juveniles Wednesday.

Police said they went to investigate a complaint made about the couple at their Darryl Drive residence. At the scene, officers said they saw feces on the floor in every room of the house, and one room locked with a piece of cloth. Officers said they heard a “beating” noise coming from the other side of the door.

After unlocking the door the officer said he found a 7-year-old child standing barefoot in a room covered in feces, urine and roaches. Hall told police she put the child in the room when he returned from school.

BRPD contacted the Department of Children and Family Services, who took custody of all four children at the home and took them to a local hospital for examination.

Officers booked Hall and Martin into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, and said Hall also faces resisting arrest charges.