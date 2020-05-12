Latest Weather Blog
Twitter says it will allow employees to work from home 'forever'
Social media giant Twitter announced Tuesday that it plans to let all employees continue working from home for the foreseeable future if they wish, even after its offices reopen.
In a statement released Tuesday, the company the past few months of having staff almost entirely remote "have proven we can make it work."
"So if our employees are in a role and situation that enables them to work from home and they want to continue to do so forever, we will make that happen," the statement read in part. "If not, our offices will be their warm and welcoming selves, with some additional precautions, when we feel it’s safe to return."
Twitter said it will be the employees' decision whether they come back to the office.
Its offices will not likely open before September. When reopening does occur, Twitter says it will be a gradual and cautious process.
