Twin Span bridge in Northshore partially shut down after crash
ST. TAMMANY PARISH - Two lanes of I-10 were shut down on the Twin Spans near Northshore after a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning.
St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 responded to the crash along with Louisiana State Police. Video from the scene showed one car turned around to face oncoming traffic in the aftermath of the crash, while the other car involved was not visible.
It's unclear what caused the crash, and the extent of any injuries is unknown.
Two lanes were shut down while crews cleaned up the scene but have since been reopened.
