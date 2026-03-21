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Twin Oaks Elementary celebrates young authors with its Tales from the Oaks Children's Book Festival

5 hours 8 minutes 1 second ago Saturday, March 21 2026 Mar 21, 2026 March 21, 2026 3:37 PM March 21, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Twin Oaks Elementary School in Baton Rouge hosted its second annual Tales from the Oaks Children's Book Festival on Saturday. 

The festival celebrated the talents of 91 student-authors, giving attendees the opportunity to purchase their work. 

The event was born from an initiative by Twin Oaks to have every student become a published author, beginning with a small summer writing camp. 

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The second annual festival featured a virtual library of 43 student-written works, including 15 titles published on Amazon. 

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