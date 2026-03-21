Twin Oaks Elementary celebrates young authors with its Tales from the Oaks Children's Book Festival

BATON ROUGE — Twin Oaks Elementary School in Baton Rouge hosted its second annual Tales from the Oaks Children's Book Festival on Saturday.

The festival celebrated the talents of 91 student-authors, giving attendees the opportunity to purchase their work.

The event was born from an initiative by Twin Oaks to have every student become a published author, beginning with a small summer writing camp.

The second annual festival featured a virtual library of 43 student-written works, including 15 titles published on Amazon.