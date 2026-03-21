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2026 Amite Oyster Festival kicks off Friday afternoon

3 hours 14 minutes 56 seconds ago Friday, March 20 2026 Mar 20, 2026 March 20, 2026 9:04 PM March 20, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

AMITE - The 2026 Amite Oyster Festival kicked off Friday afternoon, featuring a chili cook off and ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Carnival games, food and live music were also part of the fun. Saturday's schedule includes a parade, eating contests and more.

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