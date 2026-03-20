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Woman taken to hospital after domestic shooting on South Flannery Road
BATON ROUGE - A woman was taken to the hospital from a Millerville Road gas station after a domestic shooting, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies said the shooting happened at the 2000 block of South Flannery Road and that she drove to a nearby location to call for help.
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Officials are looking for a suspect. Emergency officials said she was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
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