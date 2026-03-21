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Residents in Pointe Coupee Parish enjoy the 23rd Annual Community Fordoche Fair

4 hours 45 minutes 41 seconds ago Saturday, March 21 2026 Mar 21, 2026 March 21, 2026 4:00 PM March 21, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

FORDOCHE — The 23rd Annual Community Fordoche Fair entered its second day on Saturday in Pointe Coupee Parish. 

Guests enjoyed carnival rides, live performances and jambalaya plates.

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The fair's founders said all the proceeds from the event support the park grounds. 

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