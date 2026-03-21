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Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting on North 49th Street
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a man on Saturday in connection with a fatal shooting on North 49th Street that left a 32-year-old man dead.
The shooting occurred on March 11 around 2:40 a.m. when 32-year-old Johnathan Archille was shot multiple times following a verbal argument.
On Saturday, 40-year-old Princeton Oliver was arrested for his alleged involvement in the shooting on booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on several charges, including second-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm and illegal use of a weapon.
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Oliver has a criminal history of simple burglary, manslaughter, resisting an officer and monetary instrument abuse.
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