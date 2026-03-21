Residents in District 7 celebrate the season with a Spring Festival

BATON ROUGE — Residents in District 7 enjoyed a Spring Festival on Saturday hosted by Councilwoman Twahna P. Harris.

The festival at Belfair Montessori Magnet School offered families the opportunity to celebrate the spring season by participating in games and giveaways.

The festival also featured music and food, with residents enjoying a morning filled with fun and fellowship.