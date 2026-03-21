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Funeral set for former deputy who died after car crash on Angola prison grounds

4 hours 24 minutes 7 seconds ago Saturday, March 21 2026 Mar 21, 2026 March 21, 2026 4:21 PM March 21, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ROADS — A funeral was set for a former Pointe Coupee Parish deputy who died in a car crash on Angola grounds on Wednesday.

Tyler Grezaffi, 27, was involved in a car crash where her vehicle went off the roadway and into a ditch full of water at Angola around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, sources told WBRZ. Grezaffi was employed as a Master Sergeant at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at the time of her death.

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The service will take place Monday from 11 a.m. to noon at New Life Worship Center in New Roads.

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