Funeral set for former deputy who died after car crash on Angola prison grounds

NEW ROADS — A funeral was set for a former Pointe Coupee Parish deputy who died in a car crash on Angola grounds on Wednesday.

Tyler Grezaffi, 27, was involved in a car crash where her vehicle went off the roadway and into a ditch full of water at Angola around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, sources told WBRZ. Grezaffi was employed as a Master Sergeant at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at the time of her death.

The service will take place Monday from 11 a.m. to noon at New Life Worship Center in New Roads.