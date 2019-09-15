Latest Weather Blog
TV negotiations ongoing; So far Saturday's LSU game will be seen
BATON ROUGE – All but one SEC football game on TV this weekend may be unavailable to a select group of viewers because of television license negotiations.
AT&T, which owns its namesake cable service and the DirecTV satellite service, is locked in a dispute with Disney over charges to sell the company’s television productions. Subscription video services are required to pay a fee for re-selling a television company’s material.
Popular sports cable networks are among the channels owned by Disney – including ESPN, its subchannels and the SEC Network.
The SEC took to social media Friday, posting a warning about the impending blackout. If no agreement is reached by Friday evening, the networks will be removed from AT&T’s services.
Attention @SEC fans!— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) September 13, 2019
If you are a DirecTV, AT&T U-Verse or AT&T TVNow subscriber, you may not be able to view games on @SECNetwork (and other @ESPN and Disney networks) this weekend.
Visit https://t.co/VG8i4nh0K0 for the latest info.
Disney’s sports networks will program all but one SEC game this weekend, including the LSU vs. Northwestern State match Saturday on SEC Network.
Even LSU released a statement about the situation Friday: "LSU is fully supporting the Southeastern Conference and its effort to keep ESPN and SEC Network on the air with AT&T and DirecTV."
Should a blackout occur, it does not impact viewers who watch TV on other local cable services: Cox, Eatel or satellite service Dish. Broadcast TV station programs are not affected, either.
However, bars, restaurants and tailgaters who use a DirecTV satellite to watch games on campus will be blocked should a deal not be reached.
Only one SEC game is on broadcast TV Saturday: Southeastern at Ole Miss.
By Saturday morning, the Disney networks were still available and industry reports suggested an extension had been worked out.
*****************
Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU unveils statue honoring legendary baseball coach Skip Bertman
-
Man arrested after woman found dead inside Pride home
-
'We will succeed if we stay united;' Mayor responds to defaced St....
-
Deadly inferno involving multiple 18-wheelers shuts down I-12
-
Go team: New superintendent signs cheer during pep rally
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar
-
Late Position Battle at Middle Linebacker A Positive for LSU