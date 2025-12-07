67°
Tulane earns No. 11 seed in College Football Playoff
NEW ORLEANS - Tulane is in the College Football Playoff for the first time in school history.
The Green Wave earned the No. 11 seed in the 12-team field and will get a rematch with Ole Miss in the first round of the playoffs.
Ole Miss beat Tulane 45-10 on September 20.
