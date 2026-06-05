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2 Your Town Clinton: East Feliciana native, 'Beverly Hillbillies' star Donna Douglas' legacy lives on
CLINTON — The "Beverly Hillbillies" ran from 1962 to 1971, and during its first two years, it was the number one program on the air, watched by millions.
Donna Douglas, who played Elly May, the tomboy who loved what she called all kinds of critters, was born Doris Ione Smith in 1932 just outside of Clinton, in Pride, Louisiana. She went to St. Gerard Catholic High School, where she played softball and basketball.
She was named Miss Baton Rouge and Miss New Orleans in 1957.
As a relatively unknown actress in the 1960s, she was selected from among 500 actresses to work in "The Beverly Hillbillies."
Douglas died in 2015, at the age of 82, but her popularity continued with her estate sale packed, many fans and collectors trying to get a piece of hillbilly history.
"I met her one time and she was such a sweet woman," Lydia Williams, who bought one of Douglas' hats, said "She was so sweet. It was just wonderful, so it's kind of nice to own a little piece of her."
She's buried in the Bluff Creek Community Cemetery, where below her real name is the iconic stage name know to generations.
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"We kind of looked up to her, as someone that made it from our area," Dianne Kimbrell, one of Douglas' neighbors, said.
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