East Baton Rouge Parish educator selected for national teacher training fellowship

BATON ROUGE — East Baton Rouge Parish Teacher Advancement Program content trainer Kiera Deloch has been selected as one of 13 educators to participate in the 2027 National Institute for Excellence in Teaching Teacher Leader Fellows Program.

Deloch, a Southern University graduate, began her career as a substitute teacher before she progressed to paraprofessional and classroom teaching roles. As a TAP trainer, she assists the district's teacher training program.

"I am honored to join this cohort of teacher leaders from across the country and look forward to bringing new insights and strategies back to East Baton Rouge Parish," Deloch said.

The NIET program, which runs from July 2026 through June 2027, aims to strengthen instructional leadership and school improvement efforts through training and hands-on experiences.

Deloch and the other fellows will attend a five-day boot camp in Scottsdale, Arizona, as well as participate in virtual courses and shadow NIET team members nationwide.