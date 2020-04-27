Tulane basketball standout, Teshaun Hightower, arrested in connection with murder

NEW ORLEANS - A Tulane basketball player has been arrested in connection with a murder that authorities say took place in Georgia.

According to The Advocate, on Saturday night 22-year-old Teshaun Hightower was arrested along with five other on charges of murder, aggravated assault, battery and possession of a firearm or knife during commission of/or attempt to commit certain felonies.

Records indicate the murder took place on April 8 in Stockbridge, Georgia at the 600 building of Spindletop Way and left a man named Devante Anthony Long dead.

Apparently, Long was shot and rushed to a hospital, where he later died.

The Henry County Police Department said six suspects involved in Long's death were arrested Friday. In addition to Teshaun Hightower, Jeffrey Hightower, Kelvoney Burnie, Tyreek Farmer, Tobias Gresham and Antoine Gresham were arrested.

According to court records, the former Tulane basketball star was listed as an inmate at Henry County Jail in McDonough, Ga. on Sunday, with no bond amount.

Hightower played for Tulane for one season after transferring in from Georgia.

On April 18 — 10 days after Long was killed — Hightower declared for the NBA draft with intent to retain his eligibility.

However, Tulane dismissed him from their program after learning of his arrest, according to a statement by Tulane athletic director Troy Dannen on Sunday.

Hightower's hometown is Lithonia, Ga., which is about 16 miles north of Stockbridge.