Latest Weather Blog
Tuesday's Health Report: People dealing with high blood pressure may benefit from air purifier
BATON ROUGE — People dealing with high blood pressure may benefit from a household air purifier.
That is according to a new study of more than 150 adults living near highways.
Some of the participants were given high-efficiency particulate air, or HEPA, purifiers. Others were given fake devices. Blood pressure was taken four times a day. Participants then had their devices switched, giving all time with real and fake air purifiers.
The people who had a working air purifier had a significant decrease in their systolic blood pressure. The improvement even happened in places with relatively low air pollution.
Those with a fake device had a tiny increase in blood pressure.
Researchers say there is overwhelming evidence of the harmful effects of particle pollution, even on something that may seem unrelated, like blood pressure.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man receives probation after climbing into Zachary home's window to see underage...
-
Community hospital treating eating disorders, substance abuse officially open in Prairieville
-
Public records reveal what's wrong with Killian's water after more than two...
-
State suing Louisiana Oilfield Restoration Association over organization's accounting
-
LA Wallet will now store additional digital fishing licenses with LDWF