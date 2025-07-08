Latest Weather Blog
Tuesday's Health Report: Most stomach cancer cases can be prevented by attacking specific bacteria
BATON ROUGE — According to a new study, three-quarters of future stomach cancer cases could be prevented if doctors eradicate infections by a common type of bacteria, a new study shows.
Most stomach cancers are caused by chronic infection with a bacterium known as H. Pylori. Researchers say it can be prevented by a treatment of a combination of antibiotics and proton pump inhibitors.
About 30,000 cases of stomach cancer will be reported in the United States this year, resulting in more than 10,000 deaths.
More than 40 percent of these expected future stomach cancer cases will occur in India and China. The study recommends more active intervention and control programs in these countries.
Experts added that half the world’s population might have an H. Pylori infection at some point in their lives. The bacteria spread via contact with bodily fluids.
Infections cause symptoms like stomach pain, bloating and gas, as well as peptic ulcers in the stomach and small intestine.
