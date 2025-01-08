Tuesday's Health Report: It's important to winterize your skincare routine as the weather gets colder

BATON ROUGE — Chapped lips and dry skin can be common when the temperatures drop, so it may be time to winterize your skin-care routine.

With so many products claiming to be the best to help you with that, it can be tough to choose which ones you should buy.

"When you're at the drugstore, you're looking for that moisturizer, grab one that's thicker. Look for that cream in the winter, or even that petroleum jelly; it's something that's real greasy for the nighttime. Another product to take a look for is ceramides, which give you back your body's natural moisture barrier,” dermatologist Jennifer Lucas said.

Experts say you should also pay attention to the types of anti-aging products, cleansers and exfoliants you're using. some of them can be drying, particularly in the winter.

Low humidity in your house can impact your skin too. A humidifier can help. While taking a hot shower can be tempting, it is best to stick with warm water. Otherwise, you risk drying out your skin. Drinking plenty of water and wearing sunscreen should also be priorities.

“So, the sun is always out there, and even though it's cold, it doesn't mean that it's not hitting

your skin, especially as you know it's winter,” Lucas said.

Fragranced products and laundry detergents can also dry out and irritate your skin.